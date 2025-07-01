The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in Kerala dipped to ₹2,856 crore in June, lower than figures from April and May, according to government data released on Tuesday. However, the collection still marked a 9 per cent year-on-year growth compared to June 2024.

This figure is 16.88 per cent lower than the revenue earned in April this year, when the state recorded ₹3,436 crore in total GST collections and 11 per cent lower than May's GST collection of ₹3,210 crore.

Moreover, Kerala's net GST revenue in the last three months declined by 5 per cent to ₹7,816 crore from ₹8,190 crore last year, following the post-settlement adjustments. These adjustments include the settlement of Integrated GST (IGST) and GST compensation, wherein the central government transfers the state's share of taxes collected from inter-state trade, known as the SGST portion of IGST, to ensure fair distribution of revenue.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Sheikh Khader Rahman, Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, Central Excise & Customs, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, announced that the zone achieved 18 per cent growth in GST revenue and 14 per cent growth in central excise collections during the first two months of FY 2025–26. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi ahead of the GST Day celebrations on July 1, he also noted that the Enforcement and Audit wings had registered tax evasion cases worth ₹580 crore.

According to the latest government data, in the last three months, Kerala collected ₹5,484 crore under the Central GST component, while ₹4,018 crore went to the state's coffers. Kerala currently has a total of 4,27,537 registered GST payers.

India's GST rises 6%, but still lags behind

The national GST collection rose by 6.2 per cent in June to ₹1.85 lakh crore compared to ₹1.74 lakh crore in the same period last year. However, this figure represents a dip from the ₹2.36 lakh crore collected in April and ₹2.01 lakh earned in May.

The total gross domestic revenue was ₹1.39 lakh crore, while revenue from imports was ₹45,690 crore.

In state-wise figures, Maharashtra retained its top position in GST collections with ₹30,553 crore in June, marking a 6 per cent year-on-year increase. Karnataka followed with ₹13,409 crore, up 8 per cent from the same period last year.

Gujarat saw a 1 per cent dip in collections, bringing in ₹11,040 crore, while Tamil Nadu posted a 4 per cent rise with ₹10,676 crore.