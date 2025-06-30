New Delhi: India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections surged to an all-time high of ₹22.08 lakh crore in the financial year 2024–25, doubling from ₹11.37 lakh crore recorded in FY21, government data revealed on Monday.



The collections represent a 9.4% increase over the previous year’s total of ₹20.18 lakh crore. In FY23, GST revenues stood at ₹18.08 lakh crore.

Average monthly collections continued their upward trend, rising to ₹1.84 lakh crore in FY25, compared to ₹1.68 lakh crore in FY24 and ₹1.51 lakh crore in FY22. In FY21, the monthly average was just around ₹95,000 crore.

Monthly revenues peaked in April 2025 with a record collection of ₹2.37 lakh crore, followed by ₹2.01 lakh crore in May. The figures for June 2025 are expected to be released on Tuesday.

This fiscal milestone comes as GST completes eight years since its rollout on July 1, 2017. Over this period, the number of registered taxpayers under the GST regime has more than doubled, growing from 65 lakh to over 1.51 crore.

In a statement marking the eighth anniversary of GST, the Centre said:

"Since its rollout, GST has demonstrated strong growth in revenue collection and tax base expansion. It has steadily strengthened India’s fiscal position and improved transparency in indirect taxation."

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khader Rahman, Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, Central Excise & Customs, Thiruvananthapuram Zone, announced that the zone achieved 18% growth in GST revenue and 14% growth in central excise collections during the first two months of FY 2025–26. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi ahead of the GST Day celebrations on July 1, he also noted that the Enforcement and Audit wings had registered tax evasion cases worth ₹580 crore.

Recognising the zone’s performance, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to the CGST Thiruvananthapuram Zone for its exceptional efficiency in processing GST registrations. The zone cleared 55% of registration applications within seven days, far exceeding the national average of 17%. It also excelled in dispute resolution, successfully settling 83% of filed GST appeals.

Introduced as a major tax reform, GST subsumed nearly 17 local taxes and 13 cesses into a simplified five-tier structure, significantly streamlining India’s indirect tax framework.

