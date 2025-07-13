Thrissur: In a mysterious incident, a Malayali official of the Indian Army who was travelling to Bareilly went missing last week. Farzeen Gafoor, a native of Kaniyapoyyoor in Guruvayur and an official at the Army Medical College in Pune, reportedly vanished from a train while travelling for training in Bareilly.

According to a complaint filed by his family with the Guruvayur police, Farzeen has not contacted them since July 10. He had boarded the Ramnagar Express from Bandra on July 9 to reach Bareilly. He remained in contact with his family until the next day, after which his phone became unreachable. According to a relative, Shareef, the phone was switched off two stations before reaching Bareilly.

The Guruvayur police have registered a case based on the family’s complaint.

Farzeen’s brother, who is working in the UAE, and another family member are expected to reach Bareilly by Sunday evening to search for him. The family has also submitted complaints to the Guruvayur MLA, the Chief Minister of Kerala, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi. Farzeen had last visited his family about three months ago.