Even something as small as a pen can harm the environment if it’s made of non-recyclable plastic. Tackling this everyday issue, Amala Jose, a college student from Idukki, Kerala, has developed 'PenCanvas'—a biodegradable pen that is now gaining recognition for its sustainable innovation.

A former student at St Joseph's College, Moolamattom, Amala came up with the idea while pursuing her degree in Business Management. “During my second year, I attended a seminar at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Kochi, where bioplastics and biopolymers were discussed. That session sparked the idea,” says Amala. With guidance from her mentors, Dr Sharon Lee Jose from the Management Department and Dr Robin John from the Physics Department, she began researching sustainable materials and eventually developed a new biodegradable combination.

Her college played a key role in supporting the initiative. The incubation centre, Novation Nexus, helped shape the idea into a viable product. “Sustainable materials are the future. Amala’s participation in various events, including industry visits and seminars organised through the Kerala Startup Mission’s RINK (Research Innovation Network Kerala) platform, gave her exposure to real-world innovation,” said Dr Robin John.

Though St Joseph’s is primarily an arts and science college, it has recently expanded its focus to include entrepreneurship and innovation. The college has also secured funding under the national Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA) scheme, one of only 11 institutions in Kerala to do so. The grant allows them to further develop their incubation infrastructure and foster more student-led ventures. “With visionary support from the management, we aim to build a full-fledged incubation centre,” said Dr Robin.

Amala’s journey included participating in hackathons and seminars that helped refine her concept. “I’ve now designed a prototype using 3D printing. The next step is producing 500 sample units of the pen. I also plan to extend the biodegradable material to other everyday items that contribute to plastic pollution,” she explained.

Her efforts also caught the attention of Kerala's Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev, who assured her full support. The Kerala Startup Mission awarded her a ₹2 lakh grant to help bring PenCanvas to market. “As a student, I received immense support from my college, faculty, peers, and my family. Their encouragement has kept me going,” Amala said.