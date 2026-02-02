For decades, the image of a software expert was someone hunched over a glowing screen, typing out thousands of lines of complex code. But according to Atul Soneja, the Chief Operating Officer of Tech Mahindra, that era is drawing to a close. We are moving away from a world where humans do the “manual labour” of computing and into one where we act as the visionary architects of an intelligent world.

“Engineering moves away from ‘writing code’ as the primary value. AI will do much of the typing. Human value will come from judgement, system thinking, and orchestration,” Soneja said.

This shift is driven by a move toward what Soneja calls “Agentic Systems”. We are moving past the phase of simply asking a chatbot a question. By 2030, he predicts AI will become “invisible infrastructure”, working quietly in the background of every business and public service.

Traditional computer setups will give way to AI-native stacks, systems built from the ground up to think and act. “What we’re seeing now is the early shape of autonomous agents that can plan, act, learn, and run parts of a business process end-to-end,” Soneja explained.

“Software creation itself will feel very different, less like writing lines of code and more like having an ongoing dialogue with intelligent, multimodal agents that understand context, remember decisions over time, and can safely modify systems at scale,” he said.

While AI acts as the brain, Quantum Computing will be the specialised engine providing the raw power. Soneja doesn’t see quantum replacing our current laptops overnight. Instead, over the next five years, it will be “selectively applied” to massive problems that classical computers struggle with - like untangling global logistics, financial modelling, or training AI at lightning speeds. It is a steady, targeted integration that will give businesses a “disproportionate advantage” in solving the world’s most complex puzzles.

Soneja’s perspective is shaped by nearly three decades at the cutting edge of global technology. An alumnus of the prestigious IIT Kharagpur and De Nobili School, Dhanbad, his journey has been defined by scaling massive systems and leading digital transformation. Before joining the leadership team at Tech Mahindra, he served as the COO at CitiusTech, overseeing global delivery and operations.

His deep-rooted expertise in AI isn't new; he spent over twenty years at Infosys, where he managed multi-billion dollar service lines across financial services, retail, and manufacturing. Crucially, he also headed the Infosys subsidiary EdgeVerve, leading the platforms and products business with a specific focus on AI and automation.

Despite his technical depth, Soneja’s vision remains remarkably grounded in the human experience. A man who balances global responsibilities with a love for family -his wife, Sharmistha, and their two children, Siddharth and Anwesha- he is equally passionate about sports, travel, and immersing himself in diverse cultures and cuisines. To him, technology is a tool to elevate human pursuits, not replace them.

“By 2030, humans will no longer simply use AI, we will augment it. The interface will be AI-first, with humans guiding, correcting, and elevating intelligence. This is not automation replacing people; it is a redefinition of work, agency, and progress itself,” he said.

Atul Soneja will be sharing more insights about the evolving tech sphere as a featured speaker at Techspectations 2026. Organised by Manorama Online, the digital summit will take place in Kochi on February 27. Under the theme ‘Crystal Balling 2030’, Soneja will join other global leaders to map out how we can navigate and thrive in this fast-approaching future.