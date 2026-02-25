Kochi: As the landmark 10th edition of Techspectations, hosted by Manorama Online, draws near, anticipation is building around the ideas that will shape the next decade of innovation. Centred on the theme “Crystal Balling 2030,” the summit brings together forward-looking industry leaders, with a major highlight being Sandeep Dutta, President of Amazon Web Services (AWS), India and South Asia, who is set to share his vision for the future of technology and digital transformation.

On February 27 at the Hotel Crowne Plaza in Kochi, Sandeep will take the stage with a keynote titled “Re-architecting the Future: How Cloud, AI & Intelligent Infrastructure Will Shape India by 2030.” The address lies at the heart of the summit’s “Crystal Balling 2030” theme, unpacking the powerful trio of cloud, artificial intelligence and intelligent infrastructure expected to accelerate India’s digital growth over the next five years.

With AWS having committed a massive $12.7 billion investment in Indian infrastructure through 2030, Sandeep’s perspective offers a rare glimpse into what lies ahead, where sovereign AI and scalable cloud ecosystems evolve from pilot projects into the very backbone of India’s commerce and governance.

As the head of AWS in the region, Sandeep leads the business by helping customer organisations innovate and transform using India’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. He brings over two decades of experience in technology and business transformation and remains deeply committed to cultivating a culture of customer obsession, partner collaboration, and building high-performing teams.

Sandeep currently maintains a laser focus on Generative AI, viewing it as a critical tool that empowers customers to boost productivity, build differentiated experiences, and innovate faster. Through a proven track record of delivering results on ambitious growth strategies and extensive industry experience, he enables teams to collaborate with customers to accelerate digital transformation using a wide array of AWS services, including Data and Analytics, Machine Learning, and IoT.

His leadership is informed by a distinguished career prior to AWS, where he held pivotal roles driving Accenture’s growth and market leadership in India. During his tenure, he led Accenture’s India Market Unit, fostering key client relationships, driving sales growth, and spearheading strategic initiatives. He also led Accenture’s Resources group in the region, working closely with clients across the utilities, energy, chemicals, and natural resources industries to navigate complex technological shifts.

Sandeep’s strategic approach is underpinned by a strong academic foundation, holding a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Mangalore University and a Master's in Business Administration from the International Management Institute, New Delhi. His upcoming address in Kochi will serve as a masterclass for those looking to understand how today’s intelligent infrastructure is architecting the India of 2030.