Thiruvananthapuram: The Supplyco suspended three employees from the Parakkad, Mavelikkara, and Neyyattinkara depots on Wednesday for failing to ensure the availability of subsidised goods. The suspensions follow their failure to provide essential subsidised items for the public in February, despite prior instructions from the central office.

The suspended employees include Senior Assistant R Premnath at the Mavelikkara depot in Alappuzha, Senior Assistant A Sanithakumari at the Parakkad depot in Thrissur, and Junior Assistant Vishnu V Dev at the Neyyattinkara depot in Thiruvananthapuram.

In January, the central office had instructed these depots to confirm the stock requirements for subsidised goods in February. However, the Maveli Custodians reported that no demand existed for certain items.

However, stocks at these depots were soon exhausted, causing a disruption in supply and preventing the public distribution of essential goods. Among the items out of stock were small green gram, cloves, and chilli, along with two other subsidised goods at the Parakkad and Neyyattinkara depots. In Mavelikkara, eight items were unavailable.

The decision to suspend the employees was made by Supplyco's Additional General Manager (Personnel and Administration).