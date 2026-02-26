Tejas Goenka is the head of the company that, for the first time in the world, launched a codeless accounting software, stunning the business world.

Tejas Goenka serves as the Managing Director of Tally Solutions Private Limited, a company that works to make the daily operations of businesses smoother. After all, which company wouldn’t want a system that allows companies to continuously monitor their transactions, stock movements and taxes without hassle?

TallyPrime empowers business owners with instant access to data on sales, purchases, liabilities, profits, and losses. In Techspectations, Tejas Goenka will share his extensive vision for the software and its role in modern business in the session “The Swadeshi Effect: Building from India, for the World.”

TallyPrime is now used by businesses in over 100 countries. The company, originally founded in 1986 as Peutronics, became Tally Solutions in 1996. Today, it boasts more than 28,000 partners worldwide. Over four decades, the company has demonstrated the global potential of Indian software.

For small and medium enterprises that once relied on manual bookkeeping, Tally has been a transformative solution. It was Bharat Goenka, widely regarded as the `Father of the Indian software product industry', who launched tally.

Tejas Goenka says that the company is now focusing on adding more features to Tally each year.As early as the 1990s, they had shifted from core accounting to the compliance domain (for example, implementing GST). It hasn’t been long since the company introduced TallyPrime, designed to meet the needs of the next generation of businesses, he adds.

Looking ahead, the company is working to bring a complete transformation in its core technology. In an increasingly interconnected world, he says, this upcoming change will be impactful.

In 2019, Tejas assumed the role of Managing Director, after previously holding the position of Executive Director.As a third-generation leader of the Goenka family, he brings strong leadership to the company. He joined the family business after earning a BSE in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Currently, his focus is to enhance collaboration with tens of thousands of resellers and partners to improve the efficiency of the software. Under his leadership, Tally has been prepared for GST compliance and cloud-based operations. Tejas is also working to expand the company’s presence in West Asia and Africa.

Among his personal interests, Tejas enjoys reading and travelling and one of his favourite subjects is mathematics.

Techspectations 2026, the digital summit organised by Manorama Online will be held tomorrow at Hotel Crown Plaza. Experts from the fields of technology, commerce, healthcare, media and entertainment will participate. The summit, themed `Crystal Balling 2030,' is being organised in collaboration with Jain University.

A major highlight of this year’s event will be exclusive breakaway sessions comprising 30 participants each, which will provide an opportunity for direct interaction with leaders from the business and technology world.