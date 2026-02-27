Even facial patterns in photographs could hold vital clues to chronic heart diseases that could endanger life. During a session on how AI and genomics detect health risks at the sixth edition of ManoramaOnline Techspectations, health experts delved into personal experiences to show how technology simplifies disease-detection.

Dr Anil Kumar R, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Aster Medcity, said that in the past year, he had at least five patients come to him with Apple watch-detected Atrial fibrillation, a heart-rhythm disorder, which increases the risk of stroke. Anil Kumar spoke about smart wearables and technology helping doctors with identifying diseases. "A tourist from Munnar came to us at the right time after detecting an irregular heartbeat using his wearable. It was a heart attack in progress," said Anil Kumar.

Dr. Anil Kumar R, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology of Aster Medcity. Photo: Manorama.

He said that many patients come to him with Apple phone data on heartbeat rate, sleep patterns, walking patterns and the like. He said that AI can analyse facial patterns from a very common photograph, which could give information about cholesterol deposits and initiate preventive care.

Anil Kumar, while acknowledging technology, suggested a much simpler way of disease prevention."When we look at cardiovascular deaths, 80% of mortality is preventable. We should be moving on from curing to preventing. It is not rocket science. AI and genomics are very important, but controlling your sugar and cholesterol levels is even more important. Genomics can identify genes responsible for deaths, especially in a case of sudden cardiac death; families with a similar history can be analysed," he said.

Dr Arun R Warrier, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology of Aster Medcity. Photo: Manorama.

For Dr Arun Warrier, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Aster Medcity, AI is not just about the prescription of drugs.

"It is not just about drugs. It is also about accessing data. We are able to choose better; if we have precision medicine, we can tell patients which medicine will work better. AI helps us access and analyse data for better intervention. We understand disease better using AI," said Warrier.

While the doctors weighed their views around AI and technology, Nalanda Jayadev, CEO of Aster Medcity, said that AI cannot replace doctors. "It is dangerous to take consultations from AI. It is always advisable to consult your doctor. Genetic studies complemented by wearables will help predict disease, and having the right data will enable tailor-made treatments," said Jayadev.

Tony Jose, Co-founder and CEO of Sugarstrings.ai, moderated the session.