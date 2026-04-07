Manorama Online’s Elevate – Dreams to Reality, aimed at providing investment and mentoring support to entrepreneurs striving to scale their ventures globally, returns with its second season from Friday. Manorama Online Elevate is Malayalam’s first business pitch reality show. In the Season 1 finale, 21 teams collectively secured investments worth crores. This time, 20 teams have made it to the Season 2 finale. How many of them have won investments running into lakhs and crores? Find out in the gripping episodes starting April 10 (Friday).

The first episode will stream on Manorama Online at 6 pm on Friday, followed by the second episode at 6 pm on Saturday. Episodes will also be telecast on Mazhavil Manorama at 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Viewers can also watch them on the Manorama Online YouTube channel.

Manorama Online is presenting Elevate in association with Jain University to ensure investor backing and growth opportunities for promising business ideas, ventures and startups. The second season received over 500 applications, of which 30 startups were shortlisted for grooming, and 20 advanced to the finals.

Did the finalists succeed in impressing the investor panel and secure investments worth lakhs and crores? The suspense will unfold soon. The investor panel for Season 2 includes Group Meeran Chairman Nawaz Meeran, Heal Founder Rahul Abraham Mammen, Aroma Group of Companies Director Ann Sajeev, Hedge Equities Chairman Alex K Babu, and Jain University Director of New Initiatives Dr Tom M Joseph. The show is organised with the support of Kerala Startup Mission, Kerala Angel Network (KAN), and Brahma Solutions.

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The first edition of Manorama Online Elevate, held last year, received an excellent response. Videos from Season 1 garnered millions of views across Manorama’s digital platforms. All 21 startups that pitched in the finale secured investments worth crores, with some continuing to receive funding even after the show. Kozhikode-based brand Fulva recently attracted a major investment from Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt.