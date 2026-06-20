Dr Sabine Sivadasan wins National Fertility Leadership Award 2026
-
Dr Sabine Sivadasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sabine Hospitals, has been honoured with the National Fertility Leadership Award 2026 at the National IVF Summit in New Delhi.
-
-
The award recognises Dr Sabine's leadership and Sabine Hospitals' success in combining clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care to help couples realise parenthood.
-
-
The institution has reaffirmed its commitment to raising reproductive healthcare standards and expanding access to quality fertility services across the country.
Mail This Article
Dr Sabine Sivadasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sabine Hospitals, has been conferred the National Fertility Leadership Award 2026 at the National IVF Summit held in New Delhi on Saturday.
The award recognises Dr Sabine's leadership in advancing fertility care and acknowledges the efforts of the Sabine Hospitals team in helping countless couples realise their dream of parenthood.
Over the years, Sabine Hospitals has earned a reputation for providing fertility treatment that combines clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. In a statement, the institution said that every success story and every family it helps create serves as a motivation to continue raising standards in reproductive healthcare.
The hospital also reaffirmed its commitment to bringing hope and healing to families across the country and to expanding access to quality fertility services.
Responding to the honour, Dr Sabine Sivadasan said, “Awards recognise achievement; patients’ smiles define success.”