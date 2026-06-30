Minister for industries and information technology P K Kunhalikkutty on June 29 inaugurated HiLITE Group's ₹300-crore project, YOO Hub Trivandrum, at Technopark Phase III. The workspace has been developed in collaboration with global design brand YOO and workspace provider IWG.

The HiLITE Group said that the project would generate approximately 5,000 direct employment.

"The ground breaking ceremony of HiLITE Group’s ‘YOO HUB Trivandrum’ marks another significant milestone in Kerala’s journey as a leading destination for technology and innovation. India’s first branded IT workspace, developed in collaboration with ‘YOO’ at Technopark, reflects the confidence of global brands in our state. This project will create over 5,000 quality jobs and further strengthen Kerala’s IT and AI ecosystem,” Kunhalikutty said while delivering his inaugural address.

Technopark CEO Sandip Kumar called it a "momentous step forward for Kerala's IT ecosystem". "This addition of 5.37 lakh square feet of premium Grade-A IT space comes at a highly opportune time when market demand is at an all-time high”, the CEO said.

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HiLITE Group CEO Ajil Muhammed said IT was the most promising and crucial sector in Kerala. "We have incredible talent and the right human resources, but what we truly lack is premium infrastructure or multinational companies to establish their presence here, Grade-A spaces that meet the standards they demand must be available. At HiLITE, our core mission is to bridge this gap and provide exactly what global businesses look for,” he said.

YOO Hub Trivandrum is India's first YOO-branded IT Park and the first IT project globally under the YOO brand, bringing the company's internationally acclaimed luxury design philosophy into the technology infrastructure sector for the first time. The collaboration also brings IWG's global expertise in flexible and hybrid workspaces, creating a future-ready business destination designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

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Spread across approximately 5.37 lakh sq. ft. over 1.88 acres, the development will feature a configuration of a Basement, Ground Floor, two dedicated parking floors, and 15 premium office floors. "This world-class commercial ecosystem is meticulously engineered to attract multinational corporations, Global Capability Centres, established technology companies, research institutions, and emerging digital enterprises," a HiLITE Group statement said.

In addition to its economic and design milestones, the project sets a new standard for sustainable development in the region, the statement said. YOO Hub Trivandrum has already received the prestigious LEED v4.1 BD+C (Building Design and Construction): Core and Shell pre-certification Platinum level. "This represents the highest level of technical appreciation and environmental evaluation from the US Green Building Council," the statement said.

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The event was attended by P K Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT & AI, P M A Sameer, MLA, Thirurangadi, Seeram Sambasiva Rao IAS, Special Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department, Sandip Kumar IAS, CEO, Technopark, Santosh Babu IAS, Managing Director, KSITIL, Santhosh Koshy, Managing Director, KINFRA, Col. Sanjeev Nair (Retd.), Former CEO, Technopark, P Sulaiman, Chairman, HiLITE Group, Ajil Muhammed, CEO, HiLITE Group, Shafeeq P, CEO, HiLITE Properties.