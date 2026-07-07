India's gaming industry spent the second half of 2025 bracing for a contraction that did not arrive. When the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act banned real-money games in August, a segment that had accounted for the large majority of the country's gaming revenue began to unwind almost overnight. The widespread fear was that the rest of the industry would be dragged down with it. Instead, the opposite happened at the other end of the market.

According to Lumikai's State of India Interactive Media report, the Indian video games market, excluding real-money gaming, grew 17 per cent year on year to $1.5 billion in 2025. The total gamer base did shrink, from around 609 million to 555 million, as betting users dropped away, but the players who remained were a more engaged, entertainment-driven cohort.

Industry executives quoted after the ban expected exactly this, that demand would tilt toward casual and mid-core titles built around short sessions, advertising and in-app purchases rather than cash stakes. One of the casual titles named as a likely beneficiary was Ludo King, the Gametion-built game that became a household name precisely because it was light, familiar and easy for anyone to pick up.

The economics of how India gets online reinforce the shift. Much of the audience plays on affordable Android phones where storage is limited and a large download competes with everything else on the device, and where data is metered carefully. A game that does not need to be installed at all has a natural advantage in that environment, which is what brings browser gaming platforms into the Indian story. These platforms host games that run inside the phone's own browser, with no download, no account and no payment, removing the two frictions, storage and commitment, that matter most to a price-conscious audience. Platforms such as Poki, along with CrazyGames, have built their businesses on that model, turning instant browser play into a category rather than the throwaway time-filler it once was. For a market now steered firmly toward no-stakes entertainment, a platform whose entire premise is free, instant play with no money involved sits comfortably on the right side of the new rules.

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The supply side has moved quickly to match the demand. More than 15,000 new browser games were released in the first half of 2025 alone, more than the combined total of 2021, 2022 and 2023, as improved web technology made it possible to build richer experiences that run in a tab. For developers, the browser offers a way to reach a large audience without negotiating onto an app store first, which matters in a market where downloads are enormous but per-user spending remains low by global standards.

The shift is not frictionless. Lumikai's data points to a murkier side effect of the ban, with a portion of former real-money players migrating to offshore betting sites that sit beyond any Indian regulator's reach. But that is a separate problem from where the legitimate market is heading. For the studios and platforms operating inside the law, focusing on monetisation through adverts and microtransactions in more casual game settings is the key to success.