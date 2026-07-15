In partnership with leading banks in Kerala, Chillar Payment Solutions has launched TXN., a user-friendly digital platform that enables small businesses, associations, academies, training centres, and independent professionals to manage payments and billing from their mobile phones.

The platform is designed to simplify everyday financial transactions without the need for expensive software or hardware. “TXN. makes modern financial technology accessible to everyone, especially the small businesses, community organisations, and self-employed professionals who drive Kerala’s economy,” a company spokesperson said.

Chillar Payment Solutions develops digital payment and banking technology for banks and financial institutions across India and the Middle East. Its clients include Federal Bank, Bahrain Financial Company, and Indel Money. With TXN., the company is extending these solutions directly to businesses and professionals across Kerala.