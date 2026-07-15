Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

In partnership with leading banks in Kerala, Chillar Payment Solutions has launched TXN., a user-friendly digital platform that enables small businesses, associations, academies, training centres, and independent professionals to manage payments and billing from their mobile phones.

The platform is designed to simplify everyday financial transactions without the need for expensive software or hardware. “TXN. makes modern financial technology accessible to everyone, especially the small businesses, community organisations, and self-employed professionals who drive Kerala’s economy,” a company spokesperson said.

Chillar Payment Solutions develops digital payment and banking technology for banks and financial institutions across India and the Middle East. Its clients include Federal Bank, Bahrain Financial Company, and Indel Money. With TXN., the company is extending these solutions directly to businesses and professionals across Kerala.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.