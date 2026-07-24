Emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), will create more employment opportunities in the long run despite initial disruptions, Kerala Minister for Industry and AI, P K Kunhalikutty, said at an event held at Jain University, Kochi.

Addressing students during the university's 'Deeksharambh' programme, the minister said that the transition to new technologies may pose initial challenges, but technological advancements ultimately create new avenues for employment and economic growth.

Kunhalikutty also lauded Jain University for introducing AI-focused academic programmes and promoting AI literacy, saying such initiatives would help prepare students for the evolving global technology landscape.

Prof Dr J Letha, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Jain University, said the institution has been integrating AI and other emerging technologies into its curriculum to equip students with industry-relevant skills.

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Dr Tom Joseph, Director of New Initiatives at the university, welcomed the Kerala government's focus on AI and said the institution would continue to support the state's efforts to build a skilled workforce in the sector.

IT Secretary Sreeram Sambasiva Rao, Future Kerala Mission Chairman Prof Venu Rajamony, faculty members and students attended the event.