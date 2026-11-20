Low maintenance cost is one of the biggest selling points of electric vehicles (EVs). With fewer moving parts than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, EVs do not require frequent engine oil changes, and their regenerative braking systems significantly extend the life of brake pads. However, there is one component where EV ownership costs can spike unexpectedly: tyres. Electric car tyres not only cost significantly more than standard ones, but they also wear out much faster.

According to data from leading tyre manufacturer Michelin, electric vehicle tyres wear out roughly 20 per cent faster than those on petrol or diesel vehicles. While tyres on traditional ICE cars typically last between 40,000 and 70,000 km, EV tyres often need replacing after just 20,000 to 40,000 km. Furthermore, replacement costs are substantially higher.

Standard petrol car tyres in India generally cost between ₹3,500 and ₹6,000 per tyre, whereas EV-specific tyres range from ₹6,000 to ₹13,000 — almost double the price.

Heavy batteries and instant torque

The primary reason for accelerated wear lies in the fundamental design of electric cars. EVs carry heavy battery packs, making them considerably heavier than equivalent petrol or diesel cars. This extra weight puts immense stress on the tyres.

Additionally, electric motors deliver instant torque from a standstill, exerting severe rotational forces on the rubber every time the driver accelerates, which dramatically accelerates tread wear.

To compensate for these challenges, tyre manufacturers must engineer specialised products. EV tyres require advanced rubber compounds and custom tread patterns to minimise rolling resistance and maximise driving range.

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Furthermore, because electric motors operate silently, road and tyre noise becomes far more noticeable inside the cabin. To solve this, manufacturers add specialised acoustic foam layers inside the tyres to absorb sound. These complex manufacturing processes and premium raw materials push production costs up.

Production scale and custom sizes

Production volumes also influence pricing. Some early or unique EV models, such as the BMW i3, used unusually tall and narrow tyres to improve aerodynamics and reduce drag. Because these non-standard sizes are produced in relatively small quantities, the research, development, and tooling costs per unit remain high, further driving up the retail price.

Will prices drop anytime soon?

As EV adoption increases and tyre manufacturers scale up production, prices may gradually ease. However, because EV tyres require extra structural reinforcement, specialised compounds, and noise-dampening technology, they are likely to remain more expensive than standard vehicle tyres. Drivers expecting EV tyre prices to drop to petrol car levels anytime soon may need to adjust their expectations.