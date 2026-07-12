The dominant Super Power and the oldest democracy, the United States, on its Semiquincentennial National Day, July 4, 2026, is subdued, perplexed and even silent. The traditional fireworks lit up the sky, but the celebrations lacked the outpouring of patriotism usually seen, particularly at a time of war. The air was thick with uncertainty about the nation’s future and anxiety about a President faltering his way into a global conflict that might end the nation's supremacy.

A futile Iran war, initiated by the US and Israel which exposed the nation’s weaknesses in its military prowess, an unending Russia-Ukraine war, despite a pro-Russian posture adopted by the US, a failed Gaza plan, which has not stopped the blood bath n the Middle East and a dormant Board of Peace, which aspires to succeed the UN, the President claiming credit for ending several wars, including the conflict between India and Pakistan and a campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize, after instigating conflicts in many parts of the world appear to have detracted from US prestige. What is more, the people have a sense of resignation over the sad state of affairs in the nation.

There was no lack of celebrations over the anniversary. The New York headlines on July 4 stated that “across divides, a country takes time to celebrate 250th birthday” under the title, “One nation, many Americas.” Many were indifferent to the exploding fireworks in the sky, but the tradition of getting together to celebrate them continued throughout the night. My family went to the home of a Frenchman who became a US citizen, but even when the sky was lit up with bright lights, the conversation was more about the FIFA World Cup, as though the one thing that mattered was the French victory! No one even recalled that the war against Iran did not add to the glorious history of America, and the grave situation in Hormuz, which could plunge the world into darkness sooner or later.

Nobody urged President Trump to declare peace in the Middle East, if not the whole world, on the historic occasion of the dawn of freedom in America after a bitter war. A 64-year-old man urged the people to celebrate the Fourth of July by remembering his son, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 at the age of 20. “I wish people would just forget about Trump”, he said,d “and forget about politics and everything else, and just think about the 250 years that we have been able to enjoy these freedoms.” According to the New York Times, which published his appeal, many decided to join the celebrations rather than boycott them.

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President Trump’s address to the nation, delivered past midnight, had nothing new to offer except some patriotic platitudes, his own version of his geopolitical actions and partisan rhetoric in advance of the midterm polls, which he is expected to lose. But even after a thunderstorm that necessitated the venue's evacuation, thousands reassembled to listen to him. He announced the beginning of a new golden age of America. He claimed many military victories, including wiping out the military capability of adversaries, including sinking 0f 159 Iranian ships. The audience came to perform a duty rather than to cheer a leader on to more adventures and escapades. But any President would interpret the presence of a peaceful audience as acceptance, if not approbation.

The question nobody seems to ask is why a democracy should be silent when many of its citizens are concerned about the way the US is deviating from its traditional ways of consultation, cooperation and collaboration and moving away from traditional allies. But there have been a set of slogans, themes and symbolic iconography in different parts of the country. Driven largely by movements like “No Kings” Day of Action and anti-ICE slogans like ”Hands Off NYC” send messages of democracy, anti-authoritarianism and opposition to current domestic and foreign policies.

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The Indian community is very subdued at the deterioration of India-US relations. At times, when the roller coaster of the relationship took plunges occasionally, it was the Indian diaspora which rose to the occasion to reverse the trend. In fact, some of the Indian practices of setting up temples and building huge statues of Indian Gods have come up for criticism in certain quarters for the first time. Indian voters, who abandoned their traditional Democratic moorings and shifted to the Republican camp, are at a loss to see the shifting winds in the Trump camp. Though the Indians constitute less than 2 per cent, they were considered influential in elections, and both parties were wooing them in the past.

An activist Indian youngster, Durga, summarised the situation for me: “The great truth about turning 250 years old is that the average empire lasts only for 250 years! Our “No Kings” protest across the US shows that there was real excitement and joy for the future without MAGA billionaires — one with health care, education, environmental protection, and a good life for all.” In other words, there is no despair, even in adversity, but hope and expectation in the US at 250.