Developed countries against India move to soften price of COVID treatment

New Delhi: The developed countries have strongly opposed a proposal by India and South Africa to make the COVID-19 vaccines, medicines and treatment equipment available at affordable rates.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) General Council's stance is that if the demand to temporarily waive the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) rules is accepted, then there should be a consensus.

India and South Africa had put forth the proposal to the WTO on October 2 to waive the IPR rules over the vaccine, diagnostic facilities, medicines, PPE kits and other tools. They contended that if the rules are waived, then the production can be scaled up and with that the price of the products would reduce. This demand is backed by the World Health Organization and over 100 countries.

However, the US, UK, European Union, Japan, Australia, and Canada are against the proposal. These countries contend that the waiver of the IPR would affect the research.

Developing and undeveloped countries are concerned over the high prices and the developed nations' attempt to buy large quantities of vaccines.

The price fixed for two doses of Pfizer vaccine in the US is $39. If the IPR is waived off, then this can be made available in India for $3-4. The quantities ordered by Canada is sufficient to vaccinate its citizens nine times over. The total population of the developed countries account for 13 per cent. However, these countries have already booked 52 per cent of the potential vaccines.

The General Council for the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) is now discussing the proposal submitted by India and S Africa. Based on this council’s report, the WTO General Council will take the final decision. The TRIPS council had recently given in a report stating that there was currently no consensus over the issue.

The TRIPS council will next meet on January 19 and February 4, while the WTO council will meet in March. Prior to that, India is trying to reach a consensus with the developed countries.