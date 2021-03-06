Unique Maradona caricature on his demise lands Manorama laurels

Malayala Manorama's special graphical presentation on the demise of football legend Maradona in November 2020 has bagged the first prize in an international contest by Asia's first news design website newspaperdesign.in. The page made by Manorama on the Karipur airport crash in August 2020 bagged the second prize. Manorama also received a special prize for its US poll coverage.

The caricature of Maradona as a Malayali playing football in Kerala's countryside landed Manorama the first prize in the contest for the best front-page design.

Also, Manorama's four inside pages which presented the life story of Maradona through infographic, caricature and pictures were also considered for the award.

The inside page graphics design was conceived by Manorama artist Rohit Jose and designed by Ajo Kaitharam and Mahesh. The layout of the Manorama page that bagged the prize for front page design was done by K M Shiva.

India's Deccan Chronicle secured the second place and Peru's newspaper La Republica came third in the inside page graphics design contest. UAE newspapers Arab News and Khaleej Times bagged the first and third places respectively for the front-page design.

The first prize for best infographics design went to Spain's newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The Jury which decided the awards was headed by Charles Apple, the editor of Washington-based newspaper The Spokesman-Review.

As many as 636 entries from 52 newspapers from different countries were considered.