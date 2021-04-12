'Tika utsav' beginning of another major war on COVID-19, PM Modi says amid mounting cases

New Delhi: Asserting that the 'tika utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the another major war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on curbing the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a blog addressed to the people of the country, he urged them to remember four things, including "each one, vaccinate one"- helping those getting vaccinated who are less educated and elderly and who cannot go for the jab themselves, and "each one, treat one"- helping those who do not have the means or do not know about the facilities available for vaccination.

He also spoke of "each one, save one", saying emphasis should on wearing mask so as to save oneself and others too.

He asked families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case anyone gets the infectious disease, saying this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India.

In the event of detection of a single positive case, it is very important for all of us to be alert and to test the rest of the people, he said.

"Our success will be determined by our awareness of the micro containment zone. Our success will be determined by not leaving the house when there is no need. Our success will also depend on whether we wear masks and follow other rules," he said, adding that it will also depend on getting those eligible for vaccine inoculated.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine should get the jab, and for this the society and administration have to make full efforts, he added.

Pitching for "zero vaccine waste", he said it has to be ensured that not a single jab is wasted.

"We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country's vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity," he said.

"In these four days, we have to make every effort to achieve our goals at the individual level, at the society level and at the administration level," the prime minister said.

He expressed confidence that India will once again be able to control the virus with people's participation and discharge of their responsibility while remaining alert.

Amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases, Modi in his recent interaction with chief ministers had proposed a four-day 'tika utsav' starting from the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule and ending on the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

Hitting another record daily high of 1,52,879 new coronavirus infections, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,33,58,805, while the active cases breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,69,275 with 839 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8am showed.