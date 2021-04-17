Fifth phase polling underway in Bengal; Assembly bypolls in six states, LS byelection in Karnataka

Kolkata/New Delhi: The polling for the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections and bypolls to nine assembly seats in six states – Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Telangana and Karnataka – began at 7 am on Saturday, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Voting is also underway for by-election to Belgaum Lok Sabha segment in Karnataka.

The voting is being held with strict restrictions imposed by the state governments and Election Commission to control the spread of the virus, the officials said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters in the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections to vote in large numbers.

In tweets, he also noted that bypolls to many assembly and Lok Sabha seats were taking place on Saturday, and asked people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

"Urging all those voting in today's fifth phase of the West Bengal elections to vote in large numbers. First time voters in particular should exercise their franchise," Modi added.

Brisk polling in Bengal

Brisk polling much on the line of the other phases was recorded in the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal, where 45 constituencies across six districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Aklimpong, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and East Burdwan are going for the polls on Saturday.

Altogether 1,13,73,307 voters will exercise their franchise in 15,789 polling stations spread across six districts. The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.

According to the first two hours data released by the Election Commission, the six districts cumulatively recorded a polling percentage of 16.27 with Jalpaiguri recording the highest of 18.62 per cent followed by East Burdwan and Nadia that recorded polling percentage of 16.89 and 16.52 per cent respectively. Kalimpong recorded the lowest percentage of 14 per cent and Darjeeling a shade better with 14.88 per cent. North 24 Parganas recorded a polling percentage of 15.3%.

So far no major incidents were reported as the Election Commission is extremely cautious after Sitalkuchi incident where four persons were killed in the firing of the central forces in the last phase and has made a huge security arrangement for the fifth round of election.

Poling is being held in 16 constituencies in North 24 Parganas, 8 constituencies each in East Burdwan and Nadia, 7 constituencies in Jalpaiguri, 5 in Darjeeling and I in Kalimpong where 319 candidates will test their political future. The phase is likely to be very important because of the 45 constituencies that are going for the poll, the Trinamool got 23 seats and the BJP shared the rest of the 22 in respect to the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

The Election Commission has made an adequate arrangement to avoid any kind of untoward incident and has deployed 853 companies of central forces for Saturday's elections. The highest deployment of 283 companies will be in North 24 Parganas with 69 companies each for Barasat Police District and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, 107 companies for Basirhat and 46 companies for Bidhannagar.

There will be 122 companies for seven seats in Jalpaiguri district, 68 companies for four seats in Darjeeling, 53 companies for Siliguri and 21 companies for Kalimpong with 301 booths. There will be 151 companies for the eight constituencies in Nadia district and 155 companies for 8 constituencies in East Burdwan.

Pandharpur-Mangalvedha assembly bypoll in Maharashtra

Voting for the by-election to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha assembly constituency in Maharashtra' Solapur district began at 7 am on Saturday.

The ruling NCP and the opposition BJP are in a direct fight in this bypoll, which was necessitated following the death NCP legislator Bharat Bhalke due to post-COVID complications in November last year.

The NCP has fielded Bhagirath Bhalke, the late MLA's son, against BJP candidate Samadhan Autade, who had contested the 2019 assembly election as an independent and the 2014 polls on Shiv Sena ticket.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Zende said the polling will conclude at 7 pm.

There are a total of 3,40,889 registered voters in the assembly constituency.

Political observers feel that this bypoll will prove to be a litmus test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - three ideologically different parties that have been sharing power in the state for the last one-and-a-half years.

Three assembly seats in Rajasthan

The polling in three assembly constituencies of Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday, amid tight security arrangements.

The polling will decide the fate of 27 candidates in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand (Rajsamand) constituencies where a total of 7,43,802 voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 1,145 polling booths.

The polling will continue till 6 pm today. Counting will be held on May 2.

The bypolls are being held after the demise of sitting MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara) and Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand). While Meghwal and Trivedi were Congress legislators, Maheshwari was a BJP MLA and both the parties have given tickets to their family members.

Bypoll to Salt Assembly in Uttarakhand

Bypoll to the Salt Assembly seat in Uttarakhand's Almora district began Saturday morning with people queuing up outside polling booths to cast their votes. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling in the constituency, Almora District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said.

Polling began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm, he said.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena due to COVID-19 in November last year. The BJP has fielded his elder brother Mahesh Jeena from the seat against Congress' Ganga Pancholi.

There are 95,241 voters in the Salt assembly constituency, out of which 48,682 are male and 46,559 female.

Polling underway for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment in Telangana

Voting is underway for the bypoll to Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency in Telangana on Saturday with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 7 pm, poll officials said.

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah who passed away in December last. The ruling TRS nominated Nomula Bhagat son of Narsimhaiah.

The saffron party has fielded P Ravi Kumar while the Congress put up senior leader K Jana Reddy, who had served as Leader of Opposition in the previous Legislative Assembly. Reddy lost from the same constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

The Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll result would be an acid test for the ruling TRS, resurgent BJP and Congress - with all three keen to prove their might as a win or defeat may script the strategy to be adopted by them for the Assembly polls in 2023. Though candidates from other parties and independents are in the fray for the Assembly segment, the contest would be mainly between the three parties.

Damoh assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh

Voting for the by-election to Damoh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are locked in a battle, began at 7 am on Saturday.

People were seen standing in queues outside the polling booths, waiting for their turn to cast their vote. White circles were drawn on the ground for the voters to maintain social distancing.

A total of 22 candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is between Rahul Lodhi of the BJP and Ajay Tandon of the Congress.

The bypoll was necessitated as Lodhi, who had won from Damoh on a Congress ticket in 2018, resigned from the assembly as well as the party in October 2020 and joined the BJP. He had resigned just ahead of the November 3 by-elections to over two dozen seats in the state.

Tandon had earlier contested from the seat twice unsuccessfully against senior BJP leader and former minister Jayant Mallaiya. But now, Lodhi has replaced Mallaiya as the BJP candidate from the seat.

A total of 2,39,709 voters, including 1,15,408 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 359 polling booths, the official said.

Voting will end at 7 pm, he said, adding that the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state had witnessed bypolls to 28 assembly seats in November last year. As many as 25 of these seats fell vacant after their sitting Congress MLAs switched sides and joined the BJP after a revolt led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Of the 28 seats, the BJP had won 19, while the Congress had bagged nine.

Bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha, 2 assembly seats in K'taka

Voting is underway for by-election to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments in Karnataka on Saturday, poll officials said.

A total of 22,68,038 voters (including service voters) are eligible to cast their votes at 3,197 polling stations in the three constituencies where voting began at 7 am and will go on till 7 pm. Among voters from all the three segments, over 11.37 lakh are men and over 11.22 lakh are women.

A total of 30 candidates are in the fray from all the three constituencies. While, Belgaum has 10 candidates, Basavakalyan and Maski have 12 and eight respectively.

Twenty-six out of the total 30 candidates are men. Among the four women include two from Basavakalyan and one each from Belgaum and Maski. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

By-polls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan Assembly seats were necessitated following the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao respectively due to COVID-19 in September last year. Maski seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil who had won in 2018 as the Congress candidate and is now with the BJP.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are battling it out in all three constituencies, while the JD(S) has limited itself only to Basavakalyan, as the regional party has not fielded any candidates in Maski and Belgaum.

The ruling BJP has fielded Mangala Suresh Angadi, the wife of late Suresh Angadi, from the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat. Pratapagouda Patil, who quit Congress and joined the BJP is the saffron party's candidate from the Maski assembly segment, while youth leader Sharanu Salagar has been fielded in Basavakalyan. BJP rebel and former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba is in the fray as an independent candidate from Basavakalyan.

The Congress has fielded its state working president Satish Jarkiholi, who is currently the MLA of Yamkanmaradi assembly segment, as its candidate from Belgaum. Mallamma, the wife of late legislator B Narayan Rao, is the grand old party's candidate from Basavakalyan seat, while Basanagouda Turvihal, who recently joined the party, has been fielded in Maski segment.

JD(S) has named Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri, who was with the Congress earlier, as its candidate from Basavakalyan.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)