Total curfew in Delhi for a week, 15-day lockdown in Rajasthan after COVID surge

In wake of an unprecedented surge in COVID cases, the Delhi government has imposed a total curfew starting tonight until next Monday to curb the rapid spread of COVID.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID tally with 25,462 new cases, with a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent - i.e., almost every third sample tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought assistance from the Centre in fighting COVID as Delhi is facing an acute shortage of beds, oxygen supply, and healthcare personnel.

Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states.



OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 18, 2021

Rajasthan impose 15-day lockdown

The Rajasthan government too has announced a 15-day lockdown starting from Monday.



The lockdown, labelled as 'Public Discipline Fortnight', will continue till May 3. All offices except those connected with essential services shall remain closed.

Shops connected to grocery, fruit, dairy products, etc. shall remain open till 5 p.m. Vegetable vendors have been allowed to sell their stuff by 7 p.m. Petrol pumps shall remain open till 8 p.m, as per the new guidelines.

Public transport shall remain open in the state and factories and manufacturing units shall also remain operational. NREGA projects will also continue to ensure workers get regular jobs.

According to the guidelines, the bazaars, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and all religious places shall remain closed. All the educational institutes, coaching centres, libraries, social and political programmes, etc. have also been suspended.

"All commercial offices and markets shall remain closed except the essential services. Commuters from bus stops, metro stations and airports shall have to show tickets to commute, those coming to Rajasthan from other states shall have to show their RT-PCR reports collected within 72 hours of travel.

"Only 50 people will be allowed to attend wedding parties while 20 for a funeral. Telecom, Internet services, postal services, cable services, etc. will remain open" said the guidelines.