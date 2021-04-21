22 patients die in Nashik hospital as oxygen supply snaps

Nashik/Mumbai: At least 22 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

"As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank," he told reporters.

He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

The incident took place in the Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital run by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled NMC, which is among the biggest civic bodies in the state, and one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the state.

Even as stunned relatives slammed the civic authorities, NMC Municipal Commissioner Kailash Jadhav ordered a probe into the incident and assured action against all found guilty of lapses.

BJP's Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and demanded lodging of cases under culpable homicide against those found responsible.

To control the outrage and uproar building up after the incident, the Nashik Police tightened security in and around the hospital premises.

(to be updated)