Move Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to Delhi for treatment: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, should be shifted to AIIMS or any Delhi government hospital for better treatment, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

After recovering, he can be sent back to the Mathura jail, said the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana while hearing a petition by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

Earlier, when the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about UP government's stand on the issue, Mehta, appearing for the state government, vehemently opposed the suggestion of shifting him outside the state saying several similarly placed accused are getting treatment in hospitals in the state and Kappan should not be given special treatment just because a journalistic body is a petitioner here.

People with multiple organ failure are also being looked at by jail hospital in Mathura, he said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna, said that at this moment it was confined to the limited prayer of granting better health facilities to Kappan and asked whether he can be allowed medical treatment in Delhi.

We are confined to health issue. It is in the interest of the state also that the accused gets better treatment, the bench observed.

On November 16 last year, the top court had sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea challenging the arrest of the journalist.

The FIR has been filed under various provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against four people having alleged links with the Popular Front of India, or PFI.

Kappan was arrested on way to Hathras following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020 in a village in the district.

Her cremation at night by the authorities, allegedly without the parents' consent, had triggered widespread outrage.