Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies of COVID-19

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee
Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee. File Photo: AFP
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2021 09:52 AM IST Updated: April 30, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Topic | India

New Delhi: Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee died of COVID-19 here on Friday. He was 91.

Sorabjee, considered one of India's renowned legal minds, was treated at a private hospital in Delhi. He received the Padma Vibushan in 2002.

Born in 1930 in Mumbai, he started his law practice in 1953 at the Bombay High Court. He became the Attorney General in 1989 and then from 1998 to 2004.

Sorabjee was appointed by the United Nations as a Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997 to report on the human rights situation in that country. Following this, he became a member and later chairman of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004.

