Noted Tamil cinematographer-cum-director KV Anand dies at 54

KV Anand
Noted cinematographer-cum-director K V Anand passed away following a cardiac arrest.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2021 09:24 AM IST Updated: April 30, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Chennai: Noted cinematographer-cum-director K V Anand passed away following a cardiac arrest here on Friday. He was 54.

Anand won the national award for best cinematography for his debut film Thenmavin Kombathu directed by Priyadarshan in 1994. 

Anand also handled the camera for major Tamil and Hindi films such as Boys, The legend of Bhagat Singh, Shivaji and Josh.

He turned director with the 2005 film Kana Kandein starring Prithviraj, Gopika and Sreekanth.

Anand's Ko starring Jeeva went on to become a huge hit.

Anand also went on to direct big budget films such as Ayan, Maattrraan and  Kaappaan.

