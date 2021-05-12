India loses 90 nurses to COVID-19

As many as 90 nurses have lost their lives while battling COVID-19 in the country ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 and related complications among nurses from across the country was collated by the Trained Nurses Association of India, a national organization of nurses.

The deaths of nurses were reported from 15 states, with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra topping the list with 13 fatalities each. Though no nurses have died in Kerala, four Malayali nurses have died due to COVID-19 in Delhi.

The Association’s president Prof Roy K George said most of the nurses who had died of COVID-19 were aged between 45 and 60.