Imported Sputnik V vaccine to cost Rs 948 plus GST, first dose administered in India

New Delhi: The soft launch of the COVID vaccine Sputnik V has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad as part of a limited pilot drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021, it added.

"Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners," it added.

The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, it added.

While both Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are supplied to the centre for Rs 150, they are charging Rs 300 and Rs 400 on the states respectively. For the private market, the price is Rs 600 and Rs 1200 respectively.

(With PTI inputs.)