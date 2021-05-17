Malayalam
Actor Nitish Veera passes away due to COVID-19

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 17, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Topic | India

Tamil actor Nitish Veera passed away after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was 45.

The actor was undergoing treatment at hospital and stopped responding following which he was declared dead.

Known for his performances in movies such as 'Pudhupettai' and 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu', Nitish had also acted in important roles in films like Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' and Dhanush's 'Asuran'.

Nitish had worked in upcoming Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer 'Laabam'. The film was helmed by National Award winning director director SP Jananathan who had passed away earlier in March, 2021 due to COVID-19.

