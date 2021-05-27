Now, Tamil Nadu too joins the chorus demanding Lakshadweep Administrator's removal

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel for imposing 'anti-people' laws in the union territory.

The action of administrator Patel in forcibly bringing in "anti-people" regulations to "alienate Muslims" living there is causing anguish, Stalin tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office should intervene in the matter and ease him out of the office of administrator, he said adding "our country's strength is pluralism."

MDMK chief Vaiko, pointing to Development Authority Regulations and those on anti-social activity and animal preservation besides others said these were strongly condemnable as it infringed on the "basic rights" of the Lakshadweep people.

The MDMK top leader, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, fully backed the demand for the recall of administrator Patel.

Opposition parties in Lakshadweep and Kerala had been up in arms against various measures initiated by the Administrator of the group of islands, Praful Khoda Patel, terming them as "anti-people" and have sought his recall.

They had alleged that Patel unilaterally lifted restrictions on the use of alcohol in the Muslim-majority islands, banned beef products, citing Animal Preservation and demolished fishermen's sheds built on the coastal areas, saying they violated the Coast Guard Act.

The BJP, defending Patel, claimed the protests were a result of his efforts to end "corrupt practices" involving local politicians prevalent and usher in development there.

Patel, who is the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given charge of Lakshadweep following the demise of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year.