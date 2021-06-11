India reports less than 1 lakh cases for fourth consecutive day

India recorded 91,702 new Covid cases as 3,403 people succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday.

This is the fourth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh case.

On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,92,74,823 with 11,21,671 active cases and 3,63,079 deaths so far.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

India recorded 91,702 new #COVID19 cases as 3,403 people succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours. #COVID19Indiahttps://t.co/CmdhMqc6Gg pic.twitter.com/fPV3y4oaq7 — Onmanorama (@Onmanorama) June 11, 2021

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 11,21,671 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,77,90,073 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 24,60,85,649 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 32,74,672 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 37,42,42,384 samples have been tested up to June 10 for Covid-19. Of these 20,44,131 samples were tested on Thursday.