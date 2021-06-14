Lakshadweep to observe ‘Black Day’ as Patel arrives today

Kochi: The Save Lakshadweep Forum has called for observing a ‘Black Day’ in the islands on Monday, the day Administrator Praful Khoda Patel is slated to begin a week-long visit to the Union Territory amid growing protests.

The ‘Black Day’ marks the Forum’s second phase of the protests against the administrations ‘anti-people’ reforms. The Forum, a collective of all political parties and members of the civic society, had observed an at-home hunger strike last week.

Black flags would be hoisted in front of all houses in the islands, the Forum said, and urged the islanders to wear black clothes, face masks and badges, besides displaying placards with anti-Patel slogans.

The protesters have called for switching off the lights at all residences at 9pm on Monday, and to bang utensils and coconut shells in candle lights.

The residents were also urged to raise the slogan, ‘Go Patel Go’, apparently a parody of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s ‘Go Corona Go’ chant.

The islanders were also asked to circulate the videos and photographs of their protests. The Forum asked the residents to stay indoors, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. The collective’s leadership has been fearing that the administration would crack down on the protest citing protocol violation as an excuse.

Forum leaders said they will give a representation to the administrator's office seeking the withdrawal of anti-people policies of the administration.

"If he invites us for a discussion, our representatives will meet him. Repeal of the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation, the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA or the Goondas Act) and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR) are our major demands. If he accepts our demand, we will cooperate with the administration," a forum leader told PTI.

The protesters also seek reinstatement of hundreds of people who were allegedly removed by the administration from government-related contractual jobs.

Meanwhile, security of Patel has been beefed up in the light of the protests. Police and other security forces have been put on high alert.

Though the administrator would mostly be attending official events and meetings, his itinerary also included visits to places such as the site identified for a hospital at Kavaratti. Hence, police were arranging a fail-proof arrangements to ensure that the protests would not cross the limits.

Incidentally, about a dozen BJP workers resigned from the party on Saturday, after a sedition case had been registered against filmmaker Aisha Sulthana. BJP’s Dweep president lodged the complaint against Sulthana, after she had termed Patel a bio-weapon launched by the Centre.

During the visit, Patel will review the ambitious projects of the administration including Smart City, hospitals and eco-tourism.

Official sources said during his visit, Patel will review the eco-tourism projects in the islands.

The administration has said Maldives with the same natural beauty and similar geographical location as Lakshadweep has emerged as a great tourism location in the world map.

According to officials, three eco-friendly tourism water villa projects are being developed for tourism development by the Lakshadweep administration in collaboration with NITI Aayog on the lines of Maldives in Minicoy, Kadmat and Suheli.

The administration says with the implementation of this project, tourism will get a new dimension and tourists will get facilities for accommodation, entertainment and local people will get new opportunities for employment and business.

Patel would visit the proposed site for the sea facing hospital in Kavaratti and review the smart city project there.

The administration said it has planned sea facing hospitals in Agatti, Minicoy, Andrott and Kavaratti to boost the health infrastructure in the islands, which is about 500 km away from the mainland.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by island administration.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on May 31, demanding the recall of the administrator and requesting that the Centre immediately intervene to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.