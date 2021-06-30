Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

COVID-19: India logs 45,951 new cases, 817 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published: June 30, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Covid Vaccine
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation conducts a vaccine drive for the homeless in Mumbai. Photo: Vishnu V Nair
Topic | India

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 45,951 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days.

According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively 33.28 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

RELATED ARTICLES

The active cases further declined to 5,37,064 comprising 1.77 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.92 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Tags:
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.