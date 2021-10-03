Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan being questioned by NCB after drugs raid on cruise ship

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is among those being questioned by the Narcotics Controls Bureau (NCB) after the agency raided a passenger cruise ship anchored in Mumbai.

NCB has detained around 10 persons after raiding a passenger cruise ship anchored here and busting a party onboard where drugs were being used, an official said on Sunday.

A senior official in the NCB has confirmed to ETimes that Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan was also among them.

The action -- which has shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds -- started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway.

"The agency has detained 8 to 10 persons. They were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning," an officer said.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers.

Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Wankhede said, "We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now."

When asked about the names of the detained persons linked to a celebrity, he refused to comment.

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained at least a dozen passengers, and seized different drugs of various quantities.

The ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier, where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.