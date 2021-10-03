Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Violence in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri after anti-farm law protesters allegedly run over

PTI
Published: October 03, 2021 08:23 PM IST
up-farmers-incident
Topic | India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road here on Sunday.

Unconfirmed reports said that a number of farmers were seriously injured in the incident.

Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire. They also allegedly thrashed some passengers.

RELATED ARTICLES

The farmers had assembled there to oppose Maurya's visit to Banbirpur, the native village of Union minister of state for Home Khiri MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Several journalists were also reported to have sustained injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, in view of the violence, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya's visit to Banbirpur village has been cancelled.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.