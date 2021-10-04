SRK's son Aryan Khan appears before court in drugs case, NCB seeks custody till Oct 11

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sought the custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested during rave party bust on a cruise ship on Saturday, till October 11.

The 23-year-old was brought before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai, along with seven others arrested in connection with the drug case.

The probe agency told the court of the likely involvement of an international drug cartel in the case and sought a longer custody of the arrested for further questioning.

On Saturday evening, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wan, had raided a Goa-bound luxury cruise of the Cordelia Cruises company based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard. The sleuths seized 13 gm of cocaine, five gm of MD, 21 gm of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh, an official earlier said.

During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB had boarded the ship posing as customers.

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection allegedly in a drugs case, in Mumbai, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Photo: PTI

There were 1,800 people on the ship but after checking all were asked to go except the eight, including Aryan Khan, the official said.

Among the arrested, Aryan Khan, model Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant had been remanded to a day's NCB custody by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R K Rajebhosale.

The remaining five – Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra – who were arrested late on Sunday night, will be produced before the court Monday to request remand custody.

The eight revellers were nabbed at various times on Sunday after the NCB swooped onto their alleged drug party aboard the Cordelia Cruises ship on Saturday evening, shocking people in the entertainment industry and the common masses.

Arguing for bail, advocate Satish Maneshinde said that his client Aryan Khan was arrested on the basis of some social media chats, he was invited for the party and had no ticket, no boarding pass, no seat or cabin and no drugs were found on his person.

The NCB's special public prosecutor Advait Sethna contended that Aryan Khan was nabbed in connection with the different types of drugs found during the raid on the cruiser moored at the International Cruise Terminal.

Aryan Khan. Photo: Instagram/@___aryan___

The spokespersons of Congress Atul Londhe and Shiv Sena's Kishore Tiwari slammed the NCB actions, terming it as a 'diversionary tactic' to deflect attention from the huge quantity of drugs allegedly smuggled through the Mundra Port in Gujarat, which is operated by the Adani Group.

Last month, the DRI had raided the port and found two containers with around 3,000-kgs of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore from there, and the Opposition parties have demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the incident.

NCB searches cruise ship on its return to Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau searched the cruise ship on its return to Mumbai on Monday morning, two days after the raid.

On Monday, the NCB got information that the ship returned to the city after two days. Hence, NCB officials including Wankhede reached the cruise terminal and searches were underway onboard the vessel, the official said.

The anti-drugs agency had kept a close watch on the cruise ship event for 15-20 days after receiving information that a drug party will be organised. After confirmation, the NCB conducted the raid on Saturday, officials earlier said.

They had said the NCB may question officials of Delhi-based event management company Namas'cray, registered as Caneplus Trading Private Limited, and officials of the cruise company, Cordelia Cruises.

The (Delhi-based) firm was tasked with the management of the event onboard Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, which was supposed to take place from October 2 to October 4.

All known organisers of the event are now under the scanner of the NCB, an official of the anti-drug agency earlier said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to summon officials of the cruise company and the event management firm in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on the ship, an NCB official said.

The NCB will now determine whether any of the organisers had any knowledge about the drugs being brought and consumed onboard during the three-day cruise in the Arabian Sea. Three additional directors of the event management company are now under the lens of the agency, the official added.

The cruise company in a statement on Sunday said it had nothing to do with this incident.

(With inputs from PTI & IANS)