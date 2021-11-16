Six people were killed in a tragic road accident in Bihar. Reportedly, among the deceased were five relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The family members were returning from Patna where they had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh. OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14, 2020.

There was a total of 10 people in the vehicle.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, among the people who lost their lives was Laljeet Singh. He was a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law OP Singh.

All of them were on their way back to Jamui by sumo car after attending a cremation when their car collided with the truck.

(More details awaited)