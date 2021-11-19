Teaching career set for overhaul, performance appraisal among radical changes proposed

New Delhi: An appraisal system is being put in place to evaluate the performance of school teachers in the country. As per the new system envisaged a teachers' career would have four clear-cut phases — Beginner, Proficient, Expert and Lead — denoting their calibre.

The changes are being made following the evaluation that barring the promotion from teacher to headmaster, there is no growth in the career of teachers. Besides, many teachers are not maintaining the required academic excellence.

The National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) has prepared a draft guideline called National Professional Standard for Teachers (NPST) based on the National Education Policy.

The draft guidelines recommend that pay hike and promotions of teachers should not be based only on their service period and the states should consider these guidelines.

The changes being introduced would be binding on all educational boards in the country. Even though General Education is a Concurrent List subject, the state governments are dependent on central funds; hence they cannot afford to ignore the central norms.

The four phases

From now on there will four levels in the career of a school teacher. The appointment will be as a Beginner. Based on the appraisal of the functioning of each year and the expert training obtained one can apply for Proficient level after three years. Similarly after three years one can apply for Expert level based on the same criteria. After five years experience as an Expert teacher, one will be considered for the position of Lead Teacher.

The criteria for professional excellence will be revised and reformed again in 2030. This exercise will happen after every 10 years.

NCTE to oversee

The NCTE will be the control committee for evaluating the work and allowing teachers to progress to the next level. Online and offline ways will devised for this purpose.

One must take part in a minium 50 hours training programme every year. The NCTE would be formulating the training programmes and setting up training centres.

The general public can give their opinions and suggestions on the general guidelines till December 16. For more details visit: https://ncte.gov.in/