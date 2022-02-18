Delhi lawyer arrested for raping woman he befriended on dating app

New Delhi: An advocate was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at her residence in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area after meeting on a dating app, police said on Thursday.

They said the 27-year-old accused was arrested two weeks ago and was released on bail by court.

The matter came to light after allegations of police inaction were made on social media on Thursday.

According to police, an FIR was registered on January 20 on the complaint of the woman. She alleged that she was sexually assault at her residence by a man she came into contact with through a popular dating app, they said.

The accused, who hails from Sonepat, was arrested on February 2. He was residing in Old Rajendra Nagar area in the national capital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that police did not invoke sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR.

Responding to the allegations, the DCP said, "No caste-based discrimination of offence has come out so far. The only contact between the complainant and the accused was through the dating app and a secret chat feature of a social messaging app. The investigation is still ongoing. If any sections of law are made out, they will be added during the probe."

The case was lodged against the advocate on charges of rape, assaulting a woman with intent to disrobe her and criminal intimidation, police said.

In another incident of in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, a girl studying in class 7 alleged on Wednesday that she was raped twice by her 27-year-old neighbour.

She alleged that the man first raped her in December last year and then again five days back after threatening her.

The girl then told her mother what happened and she reported the incident to police, a senior police official said.