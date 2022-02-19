Malayalam
UP polls: Samajwadi Party candidate's convoy fired upon in Ayodhya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2022 12:48 AM IST
UP car attack
The windshield of a car reportedly part of Abhay Singh's convoy shows damages from an attack. Photo: Twitter
Topic | India

A convoy of Abhay Singh, Samajwadi Party's candidate in the Goshainganj constituency of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was fired upon on Friday evening, state reports.

It is understood that Singh's convoy was headed to Jahna Market when the firing took place.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. However, images of a car's windshield damaged in the attack is being shared widely.

Earlier this month, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that his car was fired upon during a poll campaign in UP.

