New history being created in Uttar Pradesh: BJP

New Delhi: With the BJP leaving its rivals comfortably behind in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the initial rounds of vote counting, its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model for the expected win and said "new history" is being created in UP.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that people have expressed their faith in the policies ushered in by Modi.

Trivedi said the BJP will end up winning close to 300 seats and asserted that what is clear is that a new history is being created in Uttar Pradesh.

It has never happened in India's largest and politically most important state that a chief minister is set to come back to power with a majority after serving a full term as the head of a government with full majority.

Several BJP leaders also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for effectively implementing welfare policies and providing an efficient and clean governance.

Many party leaders simply tweeted "Jai Shri Ram" to hail the trends projecting a big win for the party which is also ahead in Goa and Manipur.

Polling officials carry electronic voting machines during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a counting centre in Prayagraj district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

"The silent BJP voter gives the loudest message on poll day," BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

The Election Commission website showed that the BJP is leading in nearly 250 seats in the 403-member assembly and around 44 in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly.

The BJP parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, is likely to meet later on Thursday to review the party's performance in assembly polls in five states as initial trends projected a thumping victory for the party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Election staff during counting day of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a counting centre in Gorakhpur district, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters in the evening, sources said.

Top party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, will be attending the parliamentary board meeting, which is likely to be held after the results of assembly polls become more clear, they said.