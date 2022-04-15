Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa submits resignation amid high drama

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is embroiled in the contractor suicide case, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday night amid high drama as hundreds of his supporters gathered in front of the CM's residence and asked him not to step down.

Eshwarappa's supporters also raised slogans in his favour and demanded justice for him. They also raised slogans against Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.

Eshwarappa had announced his resignation on Thursday evening in connection with the allegations against him in the suicide case of contractor and BJP leader Santhosh K. Patil.

"I have worked as the RDPR Minister till date under CM Bommai's leadership. I have taken a decision to tender my resignation on Friday evening. I don't want to cause embarrassment to my party and party leadership," he had said.

Eshwarappa said that he had decided to tender his resignation earlier, but was stopped by his colleagues. "If I have committed any mistake, let the god punish me. I am confident of coming out clean from the allegations in the contractor suicide case," he said.

Patil, who committed suicide by consuming poison, held Eshwarappa directly responsible for his death, alleging that the minister had asked for a 40 per cent commission in a Rs 4 crore project, through his aides.

Congress has been pressing for the resignation and arrest of Eshwarappa.