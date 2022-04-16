J'khand ropeway accident: Cable car company to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of deceased

Ranchi: Damodar Ropeways and Infra Ltd on Saturday said it will provide Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a recent cable car tragedy in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

Three people lost their lives in the ropeway accident at Trikut Hills, around 20 km from the temple town of Baidyanath Dham.

All other 60 tourists, stranded since 4 pm on April 10, after a ropeway malfunction resulted in trolleys colliding at the hills, were safely evacuated in a 46-hour long rescue operation.

The rescue efforts were undertaken by a joint team, comprising personnel of Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, and the district administration.

"The company has decided to provide Rs 25 lakh each as compensation on humanitarian grounds to the family members of those who died in the accident. We have provided cheques to the Deoghar administration for distribution,” DRIL general manager Mahesh Mehto told PTI.

The district administration has also sent a file to the state disaster management department to initiate the process for disbursement of ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the three who lost their lives in the ropeway tragedy, Deoghar sub-divisional officer (SDO) Dinesh Kumar Yadav told PTI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the district administration to ensure that Pannalal, a local resident, who saved 22 lives in the accident, gets benefit of all the government schemes, an official release said.