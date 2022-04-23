Arvind Kejriwal anticipates early polls in Himachal, Gujarat

Dharamsala: Sensing early Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP will hold early elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, adding if voted to power, his party would implement the Delhi model of governance in Himachal Pradesh.

"I have heard that they (BJP) will be holding early Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat," said Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, at a rally in Kangra town near Dharamsala.

"The BJP is scared of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal and Gujarat. Actually, they are scared of the public, not the AAP. The BJP has decided to hold early elections in Himachal and Gujarat. It does not matter when the BJP conducts elections, power should lie in the hands of the common man," he said.

In both states, the elections are due by the end of this year.

Kejriwal urged good leaders in the ruling BJP and the Congress to leave their parties and join AAP. "It is time to make 'naya' (new) Himachal Pradesh. I urge all the good people in BJP and Congress to leave their parties and join AAP. I request the people of this state to give AAP a chance."

Calling Himachal Pradesh the most beautiful place on the earth, Kejriwal said: "Both the Congress, which ruled for three decades, and the BJP, which was in power for 17 years, looted this god-gifted beautiful land.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi chief minister accused BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda of abusing him during a rally.

"Jai Ram Thakur said there is a two-party system in the state. I ask what is the third alternative. They are saying the situation in Himachal is different, but I say your intentions are wrong."

About the Delhi citizen-centric models, Kejriwal said private schools have not been allowed to increase fee for the past four years, while treatment is free for all citizens.