'This too shall pass': AK Antony set to leave Delhi with optimism about Congress revival

People will trust only a Congress with the Nehru-Gandhi family at its helm, party veteran A K Antony said on Wednesday even as exuding optimism about a revival of the party.

“Congress is a reality. It will survive. I'm very much optimistic about that,” the former Defence Minister told reporters in New Delhi on the eve of his return to Kerala, bringing an end to his 17-year-long stint in national politics.

Announcing his decision to retire from national politics gradually, he said he does not wish to remain in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Antony has been a member of the CWC since 1984.

“Today's scenario is very very painful. India is the only country where so many religions, castes and languages co-exist. Unity in diversity has been the country's strength. That diversity is under threat now. Instead of promoting diversity, now there's an attempt to impose uniformity in everything,” Antony said, citing growing communal polarisation as a major reason for the Congress' fall.

Antony, however, did not take questions on the party's abysmal performance in the recent round of polls. “Udaipur shivir is very important for the party. The shivir will form the party's stances on issues like the politics of communal polarisation and hatred, and economic inequality

in society. It's inappropriate for me to make detailed comments on them when the shivir is set to take place,” he said. Udaipur in Rajasthan is set to host the Congress' brainstorming session for forming strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May13,14 and 15.

Expressing hope about the Congress' return to power, Antony said, “This too shall pass. Ten or 15 years is only a small period in history.”

What's next?

Antony is returning to Kerala after being a Rajya Sabha MP since 2005, and a Union minister during the two UPA regimes. He had left for Delhi after quitting as the chief minister following the Congress' abysmal performance in Kerala in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

He will settle in Thiruvananthapuram now and all eyes are on what role will he play in the state politics now. “There is no other person like me in Kerala who got so many opportunities in Congress. I have decided to work in the state based in Thiruvananthapuram. The nature of my work will be decided after discussing with party workers. I won't do anything that disturb the party in Kerala,” he said.