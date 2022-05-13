Malayalam
Udaipur Chintan Shivir to provide roadmap for Congress amid political setbacks

IANS
Published: May 13, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Congress leader leaves for the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, from Sarai Rohilla railway station, in New Delhi. PTI
Udaipur: The Congress' three-day 'Chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) will begin here on Friday.

The session will start at 12 noon and Sonia Gandhi will arrive at the venue at 2pm when the formal meeting begins.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will address the gathering and the various groups which have been made for farmers, economy, organisation, youth and social justice.

These groups will conclude their discussion in two days and produce a draft resolution to be adopted by the CWC. Sonia Gandhi will speak on Tuesday, the concluding day and Rahul will be second last speaker.

The Congress has said that Udaipur will be a new milestone of "hope, aspiration and change as India is enduring a painful and vicious assault on its democracy, economy and societal harmony".

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Congress was born out of a determined struggle to liberate India and its people from the shackles of oppression, discrimination, bigotry and the policy of divide and rule. In these trying times, when "Divide and Rule" has become the state policy, we resolve to re-dedicate ourselves to "nav sankalp", that is, to once again propel India onto the path of progress, prosperity and societal harmony."

"The road map shall provide a way forward not only to the Congress Party to meet up with the current set of reverses and challenges, but will also pave the way for a resilient, strong and inclusive Nation," he added.

