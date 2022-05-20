Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bomb hoax sends Bengaluru airport officials into a tizzy

PTI
Published: May 20, 2022 11:09 AM IST Updated: May 20, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Hyderabad Airport.
An Indigo plane. Representative image/IANS
Topic | India

Bengaluru: The security apparatus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru went into a tizzy in the wee hours of Friday following a hoax call about the presence of a bomb.

According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3.45am resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there. After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call.

"We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official told PTI.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police have launched an investigation to find out the caller.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.