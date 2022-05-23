WHO honours ASHA workers of India

Geneva: The 10-lakh ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers of India have been honoured by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The all-woman ASHA workers were honoured for their crucial role in the battle against COVID-19 and for providing access to healthcare services in rural areas.

They are one among the six recipients of the Global Health Leaders Awards announced by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom to recognise outstanding contributions in the health sector, leading healthcare efforts and commitment to regional health issues.

The awards were announced during the live-streamed session of the 75th World Health Assembly on Sunday.

The WHO lauded the ASHA workers for leading the efforts to provide maternal care and immunisation for children against diseases that can be prevented through vaccines.

The organisation also honoured a group of polio workers, including four women, who were killed in Afghanistan last February while carrying out a vaccination campaign.

Dr Paul Farmer, the co-founder of ‘Partners In Health’ - a non-governmental organisation, was also among the honorees. Dr Farmer passed away in Rwanda last February.