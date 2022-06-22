CM Uddhav Thackeray, Guv Koshyari test Covid positive amid Maharashtra political crisis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said.

Thackeray's antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The 61-year-old CM attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of a political crisis in the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, told reporters that he was supposed to meet the CM, but cannot do so now since the latter has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai earlier in the day, another official said.

Senior Sena leader and state cabinet minister Shinde along with a group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were flown to Guwahati from Surat in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that 40 MLAs are with Shinde and their number will go up to 46 by later afternoon.

Shirsat, who is also accompanying Shinde, represents the Aurangabad (West) constituency.

"There are 35 MLAs of Shiv Sena and five Independent with us here (in Guwahati). This number will go up to 46 this afternoon. Of them, 40 will be of Shiv Sena (an addition of five MLAs). I cannot tell from which region of Maharashtra they are, I don't have that authority," he told a Marathi news channel.