Ready to quit as Maharashtra CM if rebel MLAs want: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was ready to quit as Maharashtra chief minister if the rebel MLAs in his party wanted that.

“I will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as CM,” Thackeray said in his first address to the public after a rebel crisis exploded in his party two days ago. Thackeray said Shiv Sena "will never give up Hindutva".

"I am getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde; they are claiming that they were forcibly taken away," the chief minister said.

Thackeray said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Kamal Nath phoned him saying they wanted him to continue as chief minister. “ I'm ready to quit even as Shiv Sena chief if those disgruntled MLAs come forward and demand so. I have kept letter of my resignation as chief minister ready. I will be happy if another person from Shiv Sena succeeds me as CM if I quit,” he said.

Thackeray came live on Facebook after 30 Shiv Sena MLAs wrote to the Governor backing rebel Eknath Shinde as their leader. Earlier in the day, Thackeray had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is battling a survival crisis following the rebellion of senior Sena minister Shinde and a sizeable number of MLAs belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Shinde has claimed that he has 46 MLAs supporting him.

A group of rebel Maharshtra MLAs, led by Shinde, were flown to Guwahati on Wednesday morning and were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security. The MLAs were taken to Surat from Mumbai on Tuesday and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, a BJP source said earlier in the day.

Hours after Shinde and the group of MLAs were shifted to Assam, Manjula Gavit, an independent MLA who represents the Sakri assembly constituency, and Yogesh Kadam, who is Sena's legislator from Dapoli assembly segment in Maharashtra, arrived in Surat this afternoon.

Shinde and other legislators were staying at a hotel on Dumas road in Surat city upon their arrival on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Shinde asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

Shinde and some MLAs had reached the hotel in Surat on late Monday night, hours after Legislative Council polls which saw the BJP winning a fifth seat despite not having enough numbers in the Assembly, possibly due to suspected cross-voting from the ruling bloc besides support from Independent MLAs and those from smaller parties.

After the Council poll results, Shinde went incommunicado and later it came to light he is camping in the hotel along with some party MLAs.

